BRIEF-TFI TAB Food Investments Sees U.S. IPO Of 22 Mln American Depositary Shares

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Tfi Tab Gida Yatirimlari As:

* TFI TAB FOOD INVESTMENTS SEES U.S. IPO OF 22.0 MILLION AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES REPRESENTING 264.0 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES - SEC FILING

* TFI TAB FOOD INVESTMENTS SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECTED INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE WILL BE BETWEEN $9.00 AND $11.00 PER ADS

* TFI TAB FOOD INVESTMENTS SAYS IN THE IPO, COMPANY OFFERING 4.5 MILLION ADSS, AND SELLING SHAREHOLDERS ARE OFFERING 17.5 MILLION ADSS