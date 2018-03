March 1 (Reuters) - T&G Global Ltd:

* FY REVENUE NZ$1.11 BILLION VERSUS NZ$871.8 MLN‍​

* FY ‍NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE NZ$19.4 MILLION, DOWN 36.4 PERCENT

* TO PAY A FULLY-IMPUTED FINAL DIVIDEND OF NZ$0.06 PER SHARE