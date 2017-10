Oct 16 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc:

* TG Therapeutics announces completion of full enrollment in the UNITY-CLL phase 3 trial

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍targeting an NDA/BLA filing for combination of TGR-1202 + TG-1101 in 2H18​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍top-line ORR data from UNITY-CLL trial expected in 2Q18​