3 days ago
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis
#Regulatory News - Americas
August 10, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics announces successful outcome from first pre-planned interim analysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces successful outcome from the first pre-planned interim analysis by independent DSMB of the DLBCL cohort in the unity-NHL PHASE 2B trial

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍DSMB recommends continued enrollment in TGR-1202 + TG-1101 arm and no further enrollment into single agent TGR-1202 arm​

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍single agent TGR-1202 arm will be replaced with triple combination of TG-1101, TGR-1202 and bendamustine​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

