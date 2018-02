Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tg Therapeutics Inc:

* TG THERAPEUTICS, INC. ANNOUNCES UPDATED RESULTS FROM THE ONGOING PHASE 2 STUDY OF UBLITUXIMAB (TG-1101) IN PATIENTS WITH MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS AT THE THIRD ANNUAL ACTRIMS FORUM 2018

* TG THERAPEUTICS INC - TG-1101 WAS WELL TOLERATED ACROSS ALL PATIENTS INCLUDING THOSE RECEIVING 1 HOUR INFUSIONS AT PHASE 3 DOSE