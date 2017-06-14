FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 plus Ibrutinib
June 14, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-TG Therapeutics says follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 plus Ibrutinib

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces follow-up data for combination of TGR-1202 (umbralisib) plus ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory cll and mcl at the 14th international conference on malignant lymphoma

* 94% of CLL patients achieved a CR, PR OR PR-L, including 1 patient with a cr, and 3 additional patients with radiographic CR'S

* 79% orr in patients with mcl, including 1 patient with a cr and 1 additional patient with a radiographic CR

* "we continue to be impressed with safety, tolerability and activity of combination of TGR-1202 and ibrutinib"

* combination of TGR-1202 plus ibrutinib appears well tolerated with no grade 3/4 transaminitis,pneumonitis, diarrhea,colitis observed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

