Sept 15 (Reuters) - TG Therapeutics Inc

* TG Therapeutics Inc announces the phase 3 ultimate trials evaluating tg-1101 in patients with multiple sclerosis are now open for enrollment

* TG Therapeutics Inc - ‍ ULTIMATE I and ULTIMATE II phase 3 trials will each enroll approximately 440 subjects, randomized in a 1:1 ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: