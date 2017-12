BRIEF-Thai Beverage Public Says Vietnam Unit To Buy 53.59 Pct Stake In Sabeco

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage Pcl:

* VIETNAM BEVERAGE SUCCESSFUL IN BID IN THE COMPETITIVE OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHARES IN SABECO

* ‍AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE FOR ALL OF SALE SHARES IS ABOUT VND 109,965.6 BILLION​

* VIETNAM BEVERAGE SUBMITTED ITS BID TO ACQUIRE SABECO SHARES FROM MINISTRY AT A BIDDING PRICE OF VIETNAMESE DONG 320,000 PER SABECO SHARE

* VIETNAM BEVERAGE WILL FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE & TRANSACTION EXPENSES THROUGH MIX OF EXISTING EQUITY CAPITAL, LOANS PROVIDED BY BEERCO​

* ‍GROUP‘S CONSOLIDATED EPS WOULD DECREASE FROM S$ 0.057 TO S$ 0.055 POST ACQUISITION (BASED ON ILLUSTRATIVE EXCHANGE RATE)

* TO ACQUIRE 343.6 MLN SABECO SHARES ABOUT 53.59% OF ALL OUTSTANDING ORDINARY SHARES IN SABECO​