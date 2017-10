Oct 12 (Reuters) - Thai Beverage PCL

* Acquisition of 75 percent interest in Myanman Supply Chain & Service and Myanmar Distillery by International Beverage Holdings (Singapore)‍​

* Cash considerations for purchase of target shares in MSC, MDC, AAIPL and ASIPL are about $6.9 million, $42.5 million, 494.4 million and $197.8 mln‍​

* Assuming deal has been effected at end of 9M2017 EPS of company is expected to rise from 1.18 baht to 1.20 baht