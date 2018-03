March 6 (Reuters) - Thailand’s TICON Industrial Connection Pcl:

* SAYS TARGETS AT LEAST 15 PERCENT REVENUE GROWTH EACH YEAR FOR 2018-2020

* SAYS REVENUE IN 2020 TO REACH AT LEAST 5 BILLION BAHT ($159.39 MILLION)

* SAYS PLANS TO DEVELOP 1,500 RAI (240 HECTARES) OF LAND IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR

* SAYS CONSIDERING INVESTING IN VIETNAM

* SAYS WILL SELL 3.5 BLN BAHT OF ASSETS INTO REAL ESTATE TRUST (TREIT) BY THIRD QUARTER THIS YEAR Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3700 baht) (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng)