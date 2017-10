Sept 26 (Reuters) - Thai Union Group Pcl:

* Approved purchase of 22.30 percent of shares of Pakfood Public Company to raise holding to 99.74 percent

* Co specified purchase price of 7.4 million shares of Pakfood Public Co Ltd for 106 baht per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)