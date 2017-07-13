FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Thalassa says terminated disposal discussions on WPG, ARL
#Mergers & Acquisitions - Europes
July 13, 2017 / 6:26 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Thalassa says terminated disposal discussions on WPG, ARL

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Thalassa Holdings Ltd:

* Thalassa holdings - update on disposal discussions

* Thalassa holdings - ‍board received proposals from interested third party for acquisition of 100% of WGP group, investment in Autonomous Robotics Ltd (ARL)

* Thalassa holdings - ‍board concluded that proposals did not provide Thalassa shareholders with sufficient value, therefore terminated discussions​

* Says ‍board resolved to increase share buy back programme announced on 27 January 2017 from £2 million to £4 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

