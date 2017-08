June 20 (Reuters) - Thales Sa:

* Thales and Inmarsat successfully conclude tests demonstrating resilient communications using System 21 modem over Global Xpress high-capacity steerable antennas

* Tests demonstrated excellent performance of the Thales’ System 21 satcom ground network solution, featuring special military modes to enhance resilience and protection utilising the Inmarsat-5 high-capacity steerable beam assigned to the tests