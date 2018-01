Jan 12 (Reuters) - Thales/Gemalto:

* Thales and Gemalto publish joint statement to provide an update on Thales’ 4.8 billion euros bid for Gemalto.

* Thales and Gemalto say they are making good progress regarding the takeover

* The transaction is expected to close shortly after Thales has secured all customary regulatory approvals and clearances, which is anticipated in the second half of 2018, adds Thales