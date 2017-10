BRIEF-Thales says Space Alliance signs partnership with Spaceflight Industries‍​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - THALES:

* THE SPACE ALLIANCE, FORMED BY THALES ALENIA SPACE AND TELESPAZIO SIGNED A PARTNERSHIP WITH THE US-BASED COMPANY SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES‍​

* PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES MINORITY INVESTMENT IN SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES

* PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES CREATION OF AN INDUSTRIAL JOINT VENTURE IN US BETWEEN THALES ALENIA SPACE AND SPACEFLIGHT INDUSTRIES SPECIALIZED IN SMALL SATELLITES

* PARTNERSHIP INCLUDES IMPLEMENTATION OF A JOINT COOPERATION AND MARKETING AGREEMENT BETWEEN TELESPAZIO AND BLACKSKY