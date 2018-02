Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Above Par Committee:

* THE ABOVE PAR COMMITTEE REPORTS 6.9 PERCENT STAKE IN PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP AS OF JANUARY 22, 2018 - SEC FILING‍​

* SAYS PURCHASED SHARES OF PAR TECHNOLOGY BASED ON BELIEF THAT SHARES, WHEN PURCHASED, WERE "UNDERVALUED‍​" Source text: (bit.ly/2DXfemf) Further company coverage: