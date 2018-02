Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* THE BANK OF GREENLAND‘S ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* ‍ACHIEVED ANNUAL PROFIT OF DKK 132.6 MILLION BEFORE TAX, COMPARED WITH DKK 113.4 MILLION IN 2016​

* ‍ON BASIS OF FAVOURABLE INCREASE IN LENDING IN 2017, ANNUAL NET INTEREST INCOME IS TDKK 20,392 HIGHER THAN IN 2016​

* SAYS ‍BANK HAS SEEN A GOOD INCREASE IN LENDING DURING 2017 AND EXPECTS A FURTHER MODERATE INCREASE IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: