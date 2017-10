BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores amends ABL credit facility

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bon-ton Stores Inc:

* The Bon-Ton Stores inc announces amendment to ABL credit facility; provides immediate flexibility and additional liquidity heading into holiday season

* Says ‍amended its $880 million ABL tranche A and tranche A-1 credit facility​

* Says has retained AlixPartners Llp and PJT Partners Inc who will continue to provide operational and financial advisory services​

* Says‍ amendment provides co with immediate flexibility and substantial additional liquidity under current credit facility​