BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. Provides Holiday Sales Update

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bon-Ton Stores Inc:

* THE BON-TON STORES, INC. PROVIDES HOLIDAY SALES UPDATE

* BON-TON STORES INC - ‍COMPARABLE STORE SALES FOR NINE-WEEK HOLIDAY PERIOD ENDED DECEMBER 30, 2017 DECREASED 2.9%​

* BON-TON STORES INC - ‍TOTAL SALES FOR NINE-WEEK NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER PERIOD WERE $720.8 MILLION COMPARED TO SALES OF $752.1 MILLION IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD​

* BON-TON STORES - ENGAGED IN DISCUSSIONS WITH DEBT HOLDERS IN AN EFFORT TO “STRENGTHEN OUR CAPITAL STRUCTURE” TO SUPPORT BUSINESS GOING FORWARD​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)