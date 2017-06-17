FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information
#Consumer Products & Retail News
June 17, 2017 / 1:21 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-The Buckle Inc says criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Buckle Inc

* The Buckle, Inc. notification of data security incident

* Victim of security incident in which criminal entity accessed some guest credit card information following purchases at some of our retail stores

* Buckle Inc -"we immediately launched a thorough investigation and engaged leading third-party forensic experts to review our systems and secure affected part of our network"

* No evidence that buckle.com website or buckle.com guests were impacted

* Buckle inc- through investigation learned that store payment data systems were infected with a form of malicious code, which was quickly removed

* Buckle inc says it is possible that certain credit card numbers may have been compromised due to incident

* "believe exposure of cardholder data that can be used to create counterfeit cards is limited"

* Buckle -based on forensic investigation, believe no social security numbers, email addresses or physical addresses were obtained by those responsible Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

