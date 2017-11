Nov 15 (Reuters) - The California Department Of Managed Health Care:

* The California Department Of Managed Health Care fines Blue Cross of California (Anthem Blue Cross) $5 million for systemic grievance system violations‍​

* Enforcement action against Anthem Blue Cross due to deficiencies seen in DMHC surveys during investigation of consumer complaints from 2013-2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2mutt9H) Further company coverage: