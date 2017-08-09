FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Chefs’ Warehouse Q2 earnings per share $0.14
August 9, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-The Chefs’ Warehouse Q2 earnings per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chefs' Warehouse Inc

* The Chefs’ Warehouse reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 sales $331.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $325.5 million

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.41

* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion

* Q2 pro forma earnings per share $0.14

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chefs' Warehouse Inc sees fiscal year 2017 gross profit between $325.0 million and $330.0 million

* FY2017 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

