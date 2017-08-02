BRIEF-The Chemours Company Q2 earnings per share $0.84

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* The Chemours Company reports strong second quarter results and increases full-year 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.49 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Chemours Co - expect to deliver 2017 adjusted EBITDA within a range of $1.3 to $1.4 billion

* Chemours Co - expect 2017 free cash flow to be approximately breakeven, including anticipated payment for PFOA MDL settlement