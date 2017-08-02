FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 days ago
BRIEF-The Chemours Company Q2 earnings per share $0.84
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
U.N. bans key North Korea exports over missile tests
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 2, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 4 days ago

BRIEF-The Chemours Company Q2 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chemours Co

* The Chemours Company reports strong second quarter results and increases full-year 2017 outlook

* Q2 earnings per share $0.84

* Q2 sales $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.49 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Chemours Co - expect to deliver 2017 adjusted EBITDA within a range of $1.3 to $1.4 billion

* Chemours Co - expect 2017 free cash flow to be approximately breakeven, including anticipated payment for PFOA MDL settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.