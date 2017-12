Dec 1 (Reuters) - Cooper Companies Inc:

* THE COOPER COMPANIES ACQUIRES PARAGON VISION SCIENCES

* COOPER COMPANIES INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $80 MILLION

* COOPER COMPANIES - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 EXCLUDING ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION