March 1 (Reuters) - Biocartis Group Nv:

* REG-BIOCARTIS GROUP NV: EUROPEAN UNION PROVIDES BIOCARTIS WITH UP TO EUR 24M DEBT FINANCING FACILITY FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE PROJECTS

* THE DEBT FINANCING FACILITY CONSISTS OF TWO TRANCHES, EACH WITH A MINIMUM AMOUNT OF EUR 6 MLN‍​

* FIRST TRANCHE IS TO BE DRAWN WITHIN 12 MONTHS

* SECOND TRANCHE WITHIN 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING DISBURSEMENT OF FIRST TRANCHE

* CO ENTITLED TO FORGO DRAWDOWNS ON FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)