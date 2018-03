BRIEF-The Habit Restaurants Q4 Loss Per Share $0.30

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Habit Restaurants Inc:

* THE HABIT RESTAURANTS, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 15.2 PERCENT TO $85.1 MILLION

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.30

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $389 MILLION TO $393 MILLION

* HABIT RESTAURANTS-AS RESULT OF TCJA ,CO RECOGNIZED OTHER INCOME OF $57.9 MILLION RELATED TO REDUCTION IN LIABILITIES UNDER TAX RECEIVABLE AGREEMENT IN QUARTER

* ALSO RECOGNIZED AN ADDITIONAL $64.0 MILLION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE AS RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT IN QUARTER

* SEES 2018 COMPANY-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES OF FLAT TO SLIGHTLY POSITIVE FOR YEAR

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $43.0 MILLION TO $46.0 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.01, REVENUE VIEW $85.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S