BRIEF-The Hartford to acquire Aetna's U.S. group life and disability business

* The Hartford signs agreement to acquire Aetna’S U.S. group life and disability business

* Aetna Inc - deal for $1.45 billion​

* Aetna - ‍projects impact of deal to 2017 earnings per share to be immaterial given timing of transaction, slightly dilutive to 2018 earnings per share

* Aetna Inc - ‍acquisition will be accretive to Hartford’s earnings in 2018​

* Aetna Inc - ‍acquisition will be funded by Hartford by dividends from its insurance subsidiaries and holding company resources​

* Aetna Inc - ‍Hartford does not intend to issue debt or equity in order to fund cash consideration for acquisition​

* Aetna Inc - ‍Hartford does not currently expect to authorize an equity repurchase plan for 2018​