FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-The Howard Hughes announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2025
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
June 12, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-The Howard Hughes announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375 pct senior notes due 2025

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Howard Hughes Corp

* The howard hughes corporation® announces commencement of add-on offering of 5.375% senior notes due 2025

* Howard hughes - commenced offering through private placement of $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.375% senior notes due 2025​

* Howard hughes corp - upon completion of offering, aggregate principal amount outstanding of 5.375% senior notes due 2025 will be $1.0 billion

* Howard hughes - notes to have same cusip number as existing 2025 notes, to trade interchangeably, be fungible for tax purposes with existing 2025 notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.