Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kraft Heinz Co

* The Kraft Heinz Company announces increase to quarterly dividend

* Kraft Heinz Co - ‍ an increase in company's quarterly dividend to $0.625 per share of common stock​

* Kraft Heinz Co - quarterly dividend represents an increase of approximately 4.2 percent versus prior quarterly dividend rate of $0.60 per share​