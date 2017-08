July 6 (Reuters) - THE LEXINGTON COMPANY AB (PUBL)

* RIGHTS ISSUE OVERSUBSCRIBED AT ABOUT 194 PERCENT

* RIGHTS ISSUE PROVIDES THE COMPANY WITH PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 19.6 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS OF ABOUT SEK 1.2 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)