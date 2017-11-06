FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Manitowoc Co reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09
November 6, 2017 / 10:31 PM / in 7 hours

BRIEF-The Manitowoc Co reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Manitowoc Company Inc:

* The manitowoc company reports third-quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07 from continuing operations

* Q3 sales $399.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $385 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.09

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍reaffirms full-year 2017 guidance​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍third-quarter orders of $376.1 million were up 21pct from comparable period in 2016​

* Manitowoc Company Inc - ‍backlog totaled $467.9 million at September 30, 2017, up 32pct, from third-quarter 2016 ending backlog​

* FY2017 revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Manitowoc - ‍Q3 GAAP, non-GAAP net income benefited from discrete tax items in period of $13.7 million or $0.09 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

