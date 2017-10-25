FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-The Medicines Company reports third-quarter 2017 business and financial results
October 25, 2017 / 11:20 AM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-The Medicines Company reports third-quarter 2017 business and financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Medicines Co

* The Medicines Company reports third-quarter 2017 business and financial results

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.42 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $-1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $1.19 from continuing operations

* Says ‍operations worldwide net revenue was $16.9 million in Q3 of 2017 compared to $37.6 million in Q3 of 2016​

* Medicines Co - ‍continue to expect to announce a transaction to divest infectious disease business before end of year

* Medicines Co - ‍independent of ID business transaction, finalizing plans to significantly restructure remainder of Medicines Company​

* Medicines Co - ‍anticipate restructuring, intended to be substantially implemented in next 45 days, will reduce headcount to less than 60 people at Co

* Q3 revenue view $24.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

