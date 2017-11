BRIEF-The Meet Group reports Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Meet Group Inc:

* The Meet Group reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.11

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $32.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $32.3 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue $36.5 million to $38 million

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $120.1 million to $121.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Meet Group Inc - ‍david Clark, current chief financial officer, by mutual agreement will be leaving co at end of the year​

* Meet Group Inc - ‍Jim Bugden has been appointed interim chief financial officer effective November 13​

* Meet Group Inc - ‍a search for a permanent CFO is underway and will be led by James & Co​