BRIEF-The New York Times Company says Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
July 27, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-The New York Times Company says Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - New York Times Co

* The New York Times Company reports 2017 second-quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.18

* Total advertising revenues in Q3 of 2017 are expected to decrease in mid- to high-single digits compared with Q3 of 2016.

* Qtrly subscription revenue $ ‍250.037​ million versus $219.5 million

* Total revenues for Q2 of 2017 increased 9.2 percent to $407.1 million from $372.6 million in Q2 of 2016

* Total subscription revenues in Q3 of 2017 are expected to increase at a rate similar to that of Q2 of 2017.

* Qtrly advertising revenue $ ‍132.234​ million versus $131.2 million

* Paid digital-only subscriptions totaled approximately 2,333,000 at end of Q2 of 2017

* Operating costs and adjusted operating costs are expected to increase in mid-single digits in Q3 of 2017 compared with Q3 of 2016.

* Dduring quarter, company added 93,000 net digital-only news subscriptions​

* Q2 revenue view $393.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects capital expenditures on a pre-tax basis in 2017 : $85 million to $90 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

