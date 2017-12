BRIEF-The North West Company Q3 Shr C$0.42

Dec 12 (Reuters) - North West Company Inc:

* THE NORTH WEST COMPANY INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS AND A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* Q3 SALES ROSE 3.3 PERCENT TO C$479.3 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.42

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.47 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS ‍EXCLUDING FOREIGN EXCHANGE IMPACT, CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED 5.1% AND WERE UP 0.4% ON A SAME STORE BASIS IN QUARTER​

* SAYS STORE CLOSURES DUE TO HURRICANES IRMA AND MARIA NEGATIVELY IMPACTED SALES, EBITDA IN QUARTER BY ABOUT $11.5 MILLION AND $1.6 MILLION RESPECTIVELY

* SAYS ‍EXCLUDING IMPACT OF SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION OPTION EXPENSE, ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS DECREASED 2.0% IN QUARTER​