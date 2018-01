Jan 29 (Reuters) - Saul Centers Inc:

* SAUL HOLDINGS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP ,THE OPERATING PARTNERSHIP FOR CO ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 26, 2018

* THE AGREEMENT HAS $400 MILLION NEW FACILITY, OF WHICH $325 MILLION IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND $75 MILLION IS A TERM LOAN

* REVOLVING LINE MATURES ON JANUARY 26, 2022; THE TERM LOAN MATURES ON JANUARY 26, 2023, Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2BCr5jF) Further company coverage: