BRIEF-The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance
#Bonds News
September 15, 2017 / 10:41 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Stars Group Inc:

* The Stars Group raises full year 2017 guidance; announces additional $75 MILLION of debt prepayment

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 11 to 14 percent

* Stars Group Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 adjusted net earnings per diluted share of between $2.17 and $2.31​

* Stars Group Inc - sees FY 2017 ‍revenues of between $1,285 and $1,315 million​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stars Group - co to prepay without penalty additional $75 million under second lien term loan using cash on balance sheet and cash flow from operations​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

