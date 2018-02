Feb 21 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc:

* THE TILE SHOP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS; DECLARES CASH DIVIDEND

* Q4 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* COMPARABLE STORE SALES DECLINED 4.9% IN Q4

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.05, REVENUE VIEW $84.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET SALES $78.6 MILLION VERSUS $76.6 MILLION

* TILE SHOP HOLDINGS SEES INVENTORY INVESTMENT OF ABOUT 25% TO 35% YOY, OVER NEXT SEVERAL QTRS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: