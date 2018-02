BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company Q1 Earnings Per Share $2.91

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co:

* THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.91

* QTRLY REVENUES $ 15,351 MILLION VERSUS $14,784 MILLION

* MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER WAS FLAT AT $6.2 BILLION

* STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE RELATIVELY FLAT AT $2.5 BILLION

* WALT DISNEY - EXCLUDING $1.6 BILLION ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT ASSOCIATED WITH NEW U.S. TAX ACT, SOME OTHER ITEMS, EPS FOR QUARTER WAS $1.89

* PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $5.2 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.61 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $15.45 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CABLE NETWORKS OPERATING INCOME FOR QUARTER DECREASED 1% TO $0.9 BILLION

* LOWER OPERATING INCOME FOR CABLE NETWORKS IN QUARTER WAS DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND A DECLINE AT ESPN‍​

* QTRLY DECREASE AT ESPN WAS DUE TO LOWER ADVERTISING REVENUE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY AFFILIATE REVENUE GROWTH AND LOWER PROGRAMMING COSTS‍​

* QTRLY DECREASE IN IMPRESSIONS AT ESPN REFLECTED LOWER AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP, FEWER UNITS DELIVERED

* WALT DISNEY - QTRLY RATES & AVERAGE VIEWERSHIP AT ESPN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY SHIFT IN TIMING OF COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES‍​