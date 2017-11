BRIEF-Theraclion presents preliminary results of echotherapy ‍​

Nov 15 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* CO AND LEAD INVESTIGATOR PRESENT PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ECHOTHERAPY IN THE TREATMENT OF VARICOSE VEINS ‍​

* ‍NO SIGNIFICANT SIDE EFFECTS WERE REPORTED DURING TREATMENT AND FOLLOW-UP PERIOD​

* TRIAL ON THERACLION’S ECHOTHERAPY WILL ENROLL 35 PATIENTS AND WILL BE FOLLOWED-UP FOR 3 MTHS AFTER PROCEDURE‍​

* FOR ALL PATIENTS TREATED IN STUDY, PROCEDURE WAS FEASIBLE‍​

* NO PROCEDURES WERE INTERRUPTED OR CANCELLED DUE TO TECHNICAL OR MEDICAL REASONS RELATED TO TREATMENT Source text : bit.ly/2huGRoW Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)