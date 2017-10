Oct 17 (Reuters) - THERACLION SA:

* RAISES EUR 4.2 MILLION THROUGH PRIVATE PLACEMENT WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS‍​

* ISSUES 989,113 ORDINARY SHARES WITH CANCELLATION OF PREFERENTIAL SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS FOR INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* ISSUES ORDINARY SHARES TO FUND PENDING CLINICAL TRIALS

* PRICE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT WAS SET AT EUR 4.22 PER SHARE

* SETTLEMENT-DELIVERY TO TAKE PLACE ON OCT 19, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2gfFxWo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)