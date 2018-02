Feb 20 (Reuters) - THERADIAG SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 9.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 9.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍GROWTH SHOULD CONTINUE TO STRENGTHEN IN 2018​

* ‍AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, THERADIAG HAD AVAILABLE NET CASH OF EUR 5.16 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.74 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)