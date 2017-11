Nov 27 (Reuters) - THERANEXUS SA:

* IPO VALUE IS NOW EUR 20.4 MLN‍​

* SAYS PORTZAMPARC PARTIALLY EXERCISED OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION GIVING RISE TO ISSUANCE OF 53,753 ADDITIONAL NEW SHARES ‍​

* ISSUE AT OFFER PRICE OF € 15.50 PER SHARE, FOR AN AMOUNT OF € 833,171.50‍​