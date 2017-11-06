FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD announces plan to resubmit the new drug application for TX-004HR
November 6, 2017 / 11:16 AM / in 19 hours

BRIEF-TherapeuticsMD announces plan to resubmit the new drug application for TX-004HR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - TherapeuticsMD Inc

* TherapeuticsMD Inc announces plan to resubmit the new drug application for TX-004HR

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - Division of bone,reproductive & urologic products, US FDA agreed to NDA resubmission for TX-004HR without additional pre-approval study​

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - ‍on Nov 3 co participated in an in-person meeting with division of bone, reproductive, and urologic products of US FDA​

* TherapeuticsMD Inc - ‍co will commit to conduct a post-approval observational study​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
