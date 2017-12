Dec 26 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES SAYS CO AND CFO JOSH BLACHER ENTERED INTO A “MUTUALLY-AMICABLE” SEPARATION AGREEMENT ON DECEMBER 19 - SEC FILING

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES SAYS IS IN THE PROCESS OF SEARCHING FOR A NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER