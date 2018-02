Feb 7 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd:

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES LTD - EXPECT TO EVALUATE THX-110 IN A PHASE IIB CLINICAL STUDY IN Q2 OF 2018

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES - COMPLETES PRE-IND COMMUNICATION WITH FDA ON THX-110 FOR TOURETTE SYNDROME: CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO PROCEED AS PROJECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: