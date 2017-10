Oct 6 (Reuters) - Therapix Biosciences Ltd

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES - ‍ENTERED EXCLUSIVE AGREEMENT WITH CATALENT PHARMA SOLUTIONS FOR FORMULATION, DEVELOPMENT AND CLINICAL MANUFACTURING OF THX-TS01​

* THERAPIX BIOSCIENCES - ‍CATALENT TO DEVELOP THX-TS01 IN SOFTGEL FORM IN SUPPORT OF CO'S CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM