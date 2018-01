BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma And Mylan Announce FDA Acceptance Of New Drug Application For Revefenacin

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc:

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA AND MYLAN ANNOUNCE FDA ACCEPTANCE OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR REVEFENACIN (TD-4208) IN ADULTS WITH CHRONIC OBSTRUCTIVE PULMONARY DISEASE

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA INC - FDA HAS ASSIGNED A PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) TARGET ACTION DATE OF NOVEMBER 13, 2018

* THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA - ‍ FDA INDICATED IT DOES NOT CURRENTLY PLAN TO CONVENE AN ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING TO DISCUSS NDA FOR REVEFENACIN (TD-4208)​