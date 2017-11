Nov 7 (Reuters) - Theravance Biopharma Inc

* Theravance biopharma, inc. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results and provides business update

* Q3 revenue $4.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $4.6 million

* Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, excluding restricted cash, totaled $434.4 million as of september 30, 2017​

* Qtrly basic and diluted net loss per share $1.27‍​