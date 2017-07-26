FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 days ago
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
RBS makes first-half profit as recovery gathers pace
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 26, 2017 / 10:16 AM / 9 days ago

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.30 per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $1.56‍

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $2.30

* Q2 revenue grew 10 percent to $4.99 billion, versus $4.54 billion in Q2 2016

* says raising 2017 guidance to reflect "strong second quarter operational performance and a less adverse foreign exchange environment"

* raising 2017 revenue guidance to new range of $19.71 billion to $19.89 billion versus previous guidance of $19.51 billion to $19.71 billion

* raising 2017 adjusted EPS guidance to new range of $9.15 to $9.28, versus $9.12 to $9.28 previously communicated

* Q2 earnings per share view $2.27, revenue view $4.92 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $9.23, revenue view $19.67 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.